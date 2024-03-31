Knicks’ upcoming week: March 31-April 6

If last week looked like an easy one, the upcoming slate of games promises to be more challenging for the New York Knicks (44-29). Whereas last week’s opponents all had sub-.500 records, only one does this time around, and New York will play that team in a travel back-to-back. Yikes. These contests will be crucial as the Knicks try to solidify their playoff position and build momentum for the postseason. Let’s take a look, Easter Bunnies.

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 PM EST, Sunday, March 31, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (51-22), tied for first in the Western Conference, come into New York after a Friday night blowout of the Phoenix Suns. In that victory, they won every quarter and saw seven of their players score in double figures. Coach Mark Daigneault has these kids ready to play every night.

The head of the OKC snake is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enjoying another outstanding year and averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. SGA posted 36 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists versus the Knicks on December 27. He is dealing with a quad issue and missed Friday’s game. No one here will be heartbroken if he misses tonight’s Easter engagement.

After sitting all of last season due to injury, rookie Chet Holmgren is showing why he was selected second in the 2022 Draft. He puts his 7’1” frame to good use in the paint, averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 boards, and 2.4 blocks. In his last game against New York, he scored 22, grabbed five rebounds, and swatted down four blocks.

Sophomore wing Jalen Williams also scored 36 in the December tilt, making an unconscionable 13-of-17 from the floor and hitting all five of his three-pointers. The Knicks lost that December game 129-120 after digging themselves into a 38-25 first-quarter hole. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley all scored 22 points or more in the losing effort. Without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson still on creaky wheels, the Knicks might not have enough resources to defeat these freewheeling youngsters.

New York Knicks at Miami Heat, 7:30 PM EST, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

As of this writing, the Miami Heat (40-33) are clinging to the seventh seed. Led by Jimmy Butler’s 21.1 points per game and Bam Adebayo’s 10.7 rebounds, the Fighting Neons are slow-footed and rate 22nd for offensive rating, but they can get hot from deep and their defense is top-ten.

The Heat, winners of five of their last ten outings, lost at Madison Square Garden 125-109 on January 27. In that game, rookie Jaime Jaquez, Jr. slid under an airborne Julius Randle, causing Randle to fall awkwardly and dislocate his shoulder. Julius hasn’t played since.

Knicks fans never forget, Jaime.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings, 7:30 PM EST, Thursday, April 4, 2024

When they last met on March 16, the Knicks defeated the Sacramento Kings (42-31), 98-91. Jalen Brunson carried the team with 42 points; for Sac Town, Domantas Sabonis logged yet another double-double (21/14).

The Kings have won six of their last ten. They currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Look for them to take a lot of shots, as New York tries to hold them below their average of 117 points per game.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, 8 PM EST, Friday, April 5, 2024

Fresh off the Heat game, the Knicks will jump on a jet to face the Chicago Bulls (35-39) on Friday. In a weird bit of scheduling, New York will play the Bulls three times in April.

Guided by DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls are holding by their fingertips to the ninth seed with Atlanta breathing down their necks. Across the board, they’re a mostly average to below-average club and consistently inconsistent. The Bulls barely put up a fight against the Knicks, 116-100, on January 3. If our heroes aren’t completely fatigued on Friday, expect more of the same.

Happy Easter, if you observe. And go Knicks!