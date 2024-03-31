Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, March 31, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (51-22), tied with the Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference, are fresh off a dominating win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. In that tilt, they won every quarter and had seven players score in double figures. The New York Knicks (44-29) also played on Friday, and despite receiving a career-best 61 points from Jalen Brunson, their gooses were cooked in overtime by that alien lifeform Victor Wembanyama and the cellar dwelling Spurs. Tonight, with their bellies full of chocolate and candy, the Okies and the Bockers square off at Madison Square Garden. It’s an Easter rumble!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the OKC’s spiritual and literal leader, averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. He burned the Knicks for 36 when they last played. SGA is listed as day-to-day with a quad issue, however; if he sits, look for Aaron Wiggins to join the starting lineup.

Sophomore Jalen Williams (6’5”, 195 lb) also had a standout performance in the December contest, scoring a career-best 36 points on an incredible 13-of-17 shooting and making a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. He is the team’s second-highest scorer, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, and four rebounds. Williams hits 43% of his three-pointers and takes about four per game, and is proving that he can score from anywhere inside or outside the arc.

Like Giddey, Luguentz Dort (6’4”, 220 lb) is a respectable defender. He has averaged 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, and two assists in his seven career games versus the Knicks, and that’s a little above what he’s averaging this season. He’s enjoying his best year as a longball shooter, hitting 40% on almost five three-point attempts per game.

On Friday night, OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey (6’8”, 210 lb) delivered a standout performance against the Suns, dropping 23 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds on 66.7% shooting. An excellent passer, Giddey is undergoing a resurgence after a bumpy start to the season. He has averaged 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over the last 12 games, and will be a key factor in the Thunder’s postseason run. The Aussie ain’t a great shooter but can surprise you with the occasional 5-of-8 from deep.

Chet Holmgren, after missing all of last season due to injury, is living up to his hype as the second overall pick in the 2022 Draft. Standing at 7’1”, he’s making his presence felt in the paint, averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. In his last outing against New York, he scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds, and blocked four shots. He will keep Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson busy tonight.

Prediction

ESPN.com gives New York a 47% chance in this one. Perhaps. If SGA sits, New York will stand better odds for sure, but either way this opponent is trouble due to their depth in backcourt and front. OKC has won three of their last five, and seven of their last ten, and this will be the first of a five-game road trip for them. Expect them to be fresh and mostly healthy, while the Knicks could still be fatigued from Friday’s OT grinder, travel, and—egads—holiday time with family. Expect the Knicks to fall behind early in the first quarter, show signs of life in the second, mount a nice run in the third, but ultimately fall short down the stretch. Knicks by -6.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

When: 7:00 pm EST, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NYC

Watch: MSG