Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, March 31, 2024

Home again after an OT loss in Texas on Friday, the still-short-handed Knicks seek to prove their mettle against one of the West’s best.

By Russell Richardson
New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

On Easter Sunday, the New York Knicks (44-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (51-22) at Madison Square Garden. As of this writing SGA is listed as day-to-day (quad), but the Thunder are otherwise healthy and looking to start a five-game road trip with a win.

Let’s hope Josh Hart didn’t hit the Easter candy too hard. Tip-off is 7 pm EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Thunderous Intentions. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Enjoy yourselves and let everybody else do the same. And go Knicks!

