Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks, March 5, 2024

When the New York Knicks (36-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (26-34) on Tuesday night, at least one team will be without their All-Star point guard.

Top Hawk and world-class irritant Trae Young is on the shelf due to hand surgery. For the Knicks, All-Star Jalen Brunson is nursing a knee contusion suffered in Sunday’s win over Cleveland that brought the heart of many a Knicks fan to a screeching halt. Brunson is listed as a game-time decision. Both players top their teams in points per game. Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu will also sit (toe).

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. New York leads the series 2-0, having won in November, 116-114.

In Sunday’s victory over Cleveland, any Knick who could still stand upright united around the common cause of defeating the Cavaliers at all costs. That meant 47 minutes for Deuce McBride, 19 rebounds for Josh Hart, 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting by Donte DiVincenzo, solid bench support from Bojan Bogdanovic and Jericho Sims, tough stuff from Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa, and 100% pride from the Knickerbocker fanbase.

Tonight, they get to do it all over again, albeit against a less formidable foe.

Dejounte Murray commands the spotlight in Young’s absence. Over the past five contests, his average Game Score was 20.28, his Usage Rate has been 28.5, and he averaged 22.8 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Those are all upticks from his season averages. The good news? He made just 25% of his threes. Whiff on, DJ!

His backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 16.7 points (career-best), 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while making 37% of his 8.1 three-point attempts. He lit up the scoreboard with 28 points and shot 8-of-15 from the floor in his last game against New York. Look for a duel between him and Donte DiVincenzo tonight.

This season, small forward Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. With John Collins gone, the third-year 22-year-old has seen his minutes jump to 34 per game. At times this season he has contributed significantly for the Hawks, logging 17 double-doubles and 12 games of 20 or more points. On other nights he fades into the wallpaper. Josh Hart just might tie his sneakers together before this game is through.

Forward Saddiq Bey has averaged 13.7 points and a career-high 6.4 rebounds in the current campaign. He’s shooting a career-worst 32% from deep. In 2020, Bey was drafted 19th and Precious Achiuwa went 20th. Their matchup tonight will be fun to follow.

Rounding out the starting lineup, center Clint Capela has averaged 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. His stats are down this season, and his 116 defensive rating is the worst of his NBA tenure, as is his Defensive Box Plus/Minus (-1.2). He’s still capable of a five-block night (October 30 versus T’Wolves) but overall seems to be slipping.

Prediction

ESPN.com gives the Knicks a 70% chance to win. Sounds generous, but okay. The Hawks have the worst defensive rating in the league, but they can also rattle off 120 points. It’s hard to know what to expect from a team that beats the Magic one night and loses to Charlotte on another.

Nonetheless, if New York can a) prevent Murray from penetrating and force him to force three-pointers late in the clock, b) control the pace, because these Hawks can fly, c) shoot at a decent clip and at least top 110 points, and d) win the boards, they should e) win by +8.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

When: 7:30 pm EST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Watch: MSG Network

