Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks, March 5, 2024

The New York Knicks (36-25) host Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks (26-34) on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Atlanta will be without the services of Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu; New York will at least be missing Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson. (One day I won’t have to include that anymore.) The Knicks lead the series 2-0 and a win tonight would make it a sweep.

Get a broom! Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.