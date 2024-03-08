Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic, March 8, 2024

Friday Night Knicks! The Orlando Magic (37-26) are in town to battle the New York Knicks (36-25) at MSG. The Disneys beat the Knicks thrice this season, including an 18-point drubbing on Valentine’s Day. New York is still missing key guys, while Orlando has just Wendell Carter Jr. (GTD) on their injury report. The sneaky Magic have crept past the Knicks to claim fourth place in the Eastern Conference. A Knicks win tonight would correct the injustice and jump them ahead by a half of a game.

Let’s avoid the sweep. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG Network. This is your game thread. This is Pinstriped Post. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be patient with each other. And go Knicks!