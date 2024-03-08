Game Preview: New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic, March 8, 2024

A bunny in a top hat are hitting the Big Apple tonight when the Orlando Magic (37-26) take on the Knicks (36-26) at the Garden tonight. The Magic are on a roll as of late winning 10 of their last 12 games and are now a half game ahead of the Knicks in the standings. The Knicks on the other hand, bruised and battered, have won just 4 of their last 13 games since climbing as high as 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings.

The big question coming into tonight’s game surrounds Jalen Brunson’s health. As of this morning he was listed as a GTD since experiencing a left knee contusion five days ago just one minute into the game vs. Cleveland. Shall Brunson miss his third straight game tonight, the Knicks will once again be without 4/5’s of their usual starting lineup.

The Magic, coming off a 119-109 victory Wednesday night over the league’s worse team, the Washington Wizards, will look to create an additional game of separation in the standings over the Knicks. Fueled by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each chipping in with 28 points a piece Wednesday night, the Knicks are going to need to rely on DDV to get hot on offense, and for Josh Hart to stay hot and consistent on all ends of the court.

Coming into tonight’s game, Hart has been magnificent over the last week, averaging 13.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, along with 8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. If Brunson were to sit out his third straight game, similar production will be needed out of Hart for the Knicks to keep up with the Magic.

A positive bit of news came out of the Knicks camp yesterday. Although OG Anunoby will still be out for tonight’s game, he is now being listed as day-to-day. “OG Anunoby is going through contact drills and is playing five-on-five now, Tom Thibodeau said. Sounds like he’s getting closer,” Fred Katz of The Athletic said. “Thibodeau said he’s now day to day, but he hasn’t been cleared to fully play yet.” Anunoby has been sidelined since January 27th. Up until then the Knicks had been scorching the league since his arrival from Toronto. Since his injury, the Knicks have gone 5-9. Getting him back will be crucial to the Knicks playoff success.

Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

F- Paolo Banchero

F- Franz Wagner

C- Goga Bitazde

G- Jalen Suggs

G- Anthony Black

New York Knicks

F- Josh Hart

F- Precious Achiuwa

C- Isaiah Hartenstein

G- Donte DiVincenzo

G- Miles McBride (if Jalen Brunson is ruled out)

A lot is riding on this game as we are officially in the home stretch of the regular season. With just 20 games left and the Knicks trying to hang on to the top home court advantage, getting back to top form is crucial, but at the same time should not be rushed. Let’s not forget how Derrick Rose’s career took a turn for worse due to chronic knee injuries that first started since his 2010-11 MVP. One can’t help but speculate if he was just simply over doing it night in and night out. If Brunson needs another game or two to recuperate, let him have it and ensure he’s 100% before he returns.

Regardless of the lineup, the Garden is going to be electrifying tonight, and fans can expect a doozy. Knicks 114 - Orlando 109

Game Details

Who: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks

When: 7:30 pm EST, Friday, March 8, 2024

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Watch: MSG & Bally Sports Florida

