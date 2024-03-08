Scenes from the stingiest win of the season

Fans of the Orlando Magic (37-27) must be pleased. The Magic came into Madison Square Garden tonight ten games over .500 for the first time in 12 years. They had defeated the New York Knicks (37-26) three times already this season and this week overtook them by half a game to claim fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Could they complete the sweep?

Not so fast. New York played with pride tonight, determined not to be swept by their conference rival. They dominated the first half with a strong start and excellent three-point shooting while Orlando shot 35% from the field. Despite the Magic’s defensive efforts and an 8-1 run, New York led the Magic at intermission, 55-39. In the third period, the Knicks allowed only 15 points, and they coasted to victory through the fourth, winning 98-74.

In a wire-to-wire victory, the Knicks surrendered the fewest points of the season and regained their hold on fourth place. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Josh Hart scored 19 points and seven rebounds, and Miles McBride contributed 14 bench points while shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown.

However, the night belonged to Precious Achiuwa, who scored 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a career-high five blocks. He shot only 6-of-16 from the field, but he shot 2-of-4 from deep and did a commendable job defending Orlando’s Paolo Banchero (23 points, nine boards, and four of his own blocks). Precious also led the team with a +25 plus/minus in 39 minutes. Someone tell the Raptors.

First Half

Josh Hart scored the first five straight while the Knicks moved and grooved, dishing with panache en route out to a 13-3 start by the 7:50 mark. Look at this pep:

A GOOD OLD HART TO HART pic.twitter.com/zbge3A0dUo — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 9, 2024

The Disneys play top-five defense and bottom-tier offense. Indeed, their first-quarter buckets were hard-won. Just two Magic players were responsible for their first 26 points, Paolo Banchero (12) and Wendell Carter, Jr. (7).

After injuring his knee in the first minute of Sunday’s game in Cleveland, Jalen Brunson missed Tuesday’s tilt with the Atlanta Hawks. Returning tonight, the Brunson Burner was aflame early, scoring 10 points and making four of five field goals (including 2-of-2 from deep). New York won the quarter, 31-23.

To start the second period, the Knicks went up by 13 points in short order. Of late, our heroes have suffered occasional flare-ups of the dreaded brickus basketballus, but tonight, for a while at least, the rock splashed the net like pebbles in a pond. New York made eight of their first nine three-pointers . . .

. . . and missed their next four attempts. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner led the Magic on an 8-1 run. Alec Burks was on the floor for the worst of it and had a -4 plus/minus in his second-quarter minutes. New York’s starters returned, and the Magic fell back again. Their biggest lead was 16 after a 9-0 run. Surrendering their fewest first-half points of the season, New York entered intermission up 55-39.

Even having cooled off, the Knicks had still shot 9-of-16 from downtown and 54% from the field through two quarters. The Magic: 3-of-11 from deep, 35% FG. The two teams had combined for 14 blocks by halftime (eight for New York). The Magic had shot 12 free throws to the Knicks’ three. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 17 first-half points. Banchero had 14 for the visitors. All Knicks starters had logged a rating of +13 or higher.

New York had played sterling defense so far. Special recognition goes to Precious Achiuwa, who played 20 minutes of the half, during which he swatted back four shots. Just when I thought I couldn’t be more smitten.

Precious Achiuwa block on Banchero, 4th block of the night pic.twitter.com/H5Rzb3lG9l — dore (@deuceclears) March 9, 2024

Second Half

Both teams stumbled and bumbled to start the third quarter, taking about 2:30 to record a field goal. That was when Achiuwa hit a Brunson-assisted layup, and a minute later he added a three-pointer. His frontcourt mate Isaiah Hartenstein was knocking the ball around, too, as the Knicks ran out to a 20-point advantage. Here’s iHart with a Banchero-breaking block:

FOH with that in MSG pic.twitter.com/LWRGJQRF8h — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) March 9, 2024

With his third three-pointer of the night, Donte DiVincenzo became the fourth Knick in history to record 200 or more three-pointers in a season. The record of 241 is held by Evan Fournier but is in serious jeopardy at DiVo’s current clip. In related news: New York’s lead touched 26 points when Miles McBride converted the Knicks’ sixth four-point play of the season. They would finish the period ahead, 80-54. Deuce would finish the night with 14 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep.

Every time Deuce McBride does something great the Garden crowd is starting to yell "Deuceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee"



LOVE IT! pic.twitter.com/D8oaurULZc — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) March 9, 2024

Still not fully recovered from his knee contusion, it seemed that Jalen Brunson would sit out the fourth quarter while the Knicks enjoyed a 20+ advantage. Not in this world.

Precious Achiuwa is a Knickerbocker to his bone marrow. He batted down his fifth block in the fourth to set a new career-best mark. His motor is a marvel, and his never-quit grit will endear him to Knicks fans for a long time. Feeling his oats in the final period, he swished his second triple. He’s now 21-of-74 from deep this season.

Just look at the effort here from Precious pic.twitter.com/ThIxnak5ts — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) March 9, 2024

Up Next

The Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7 pm EST. Rest up, Knickerbockers.

