Knicks’ Upcoming Week: March 10-16, 2024

The New York Knicks (37-26) have four games on the docket this week. First, they’ll play the Sixers twice at home. Then they will travel west to face the Blazers on Thursday and the Kings on Saturday. Here’s the run-down.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, 7 PM EST, March 10, 2024

The Knicks hold a 2-0 season series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers (35-28), with the teams set to meet for two consecutive games. The second will be played on Tuesday night (see below). Already missing their reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, the Sixers recently found themselves without their second-highest scorer when Tyrese Maxey went into concussion protocol after Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite Maxey’s potential return for Sunday’s affair, the absence of Embiid and other injured players like Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington weaken the Sixers’ lineup. In their previous matchup, the Knicks mostly dominated, with three players (Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Precious) all recording double-doubles, solid bench support from Bojan Bogdanovic, and four players with defensive ratings of under 100.

OG Anunoby could return for this one. Watch it on ESPN.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST, March 12, 2024

The Sixers again! See above. Enjoy this one on TNT.

New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, 10:00 PM EST, March 14, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-45) have won two of their last ten games. With multiple key players injured, they’re running a starting line-up of Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara, Dalano Banton, Kris Murray, and Duop Reath. A No-Prize goes to any of you who can match a face to all five names. The Knicks won their previous meeting 112-84 on January 9. Even on the road, victory should be assured for New York. Watch it on MSG.

New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings, Saturday, 10:00 PM EST, March 16, 2024

The Sacramento Kings have won six of their last 10 games. Their 36-26 record places them seventh in the Western Conference. They have the league’s 14th-best offensive rating and the 20th defense. They attempt almost 40 three-pointers per game and make 37% of them. Their leaders are De’Aaron Fox (27.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds) and Domantas Sabonis, who’s having a career year for rebounds (13.5) and assists (8.4) while scoring 20 points per game and shooting an effective field goal percentage of 62%.

Saturday’s engagement will be their first of two match-ups with the Knicks this season. Could be a tough one. MSG will air the contest.