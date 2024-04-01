Knicks Bulletin: “Write what you see.”

Another game, another tight loss. The Knicks couldn’t rise from death after the Thunder took the lead with a few seconds left in Saunday’s affair and wrapped up March with back-to-back losses to the Spurs and OKC.

Jalen Brunson might or might have not been fouled late in the game and Tom Thibodeau might or might have not blasted the referees, but the only true thing is that New York will need to flip the page in a hurry if they beat the Heat on Tuesday.

Here is what some of the protagonists from Sunday’s tilt had to say about the game.

Tom Thibodeau

On the no-call on Jalen Brunson’s late-game layup...

“Write what you see.”

On losing the last two games by a combined five points...

“We’re a basket away from winning the ball game, and so (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s) shot goes out, we’re sitting here talking about a whole different narrative. And so, it didn’t.”

“We’ve gotta regroup, go down to Miami and we’ve gotta get ready for that. And that’s the mindset I want us to have.”

On how he’s dealing with the constant missed calls on Knicks games this season...

“Yeah, we send clips, but it doesn’t seem to be doing any good.”

On Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks early stragglers following their trade to New York...

“They’ve gotta find whatever they can out there. They have to play off people, and they were flying at us. And that’s where we’ve gotta read that, shot fake, put it on the floor and make another play, or we’ve gotta fake the pass.”

On the possibility of not having OG Anunoby return at all this season...

“We just deal with reality. You deal with it day-to-day. When he’s strong enough, he gets out there.”

On Julius Randle’s ongoing rehab situation...

“Just keep doing what he’s doing, day-to-day. You never know when it turns. That’s basically the approach we take.”

“Rehab is really your game, so put everything you have into that. And eventually, you’ll get there; you can’t get discouraged; just keep working at it. The other guys, they have a job to do.”

On Mitchell Robinson’s last injury forcing him to miss Sunday’s matchup...

“He just tweaked (his ankle). We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Josh Hart

On not expecting to have Julius Randle and OG Anunoby back any time soon, if at all...

“I’m looking at it like this is the team we’re going to have. I think that’s how we have to approach it, that those guys aren’t coming back and obviously we’ll be pleasantly surprised if they come back.”

“I’m not in those medical conversations or anything like that, so I don’t know s–t from s–t. But we’ve got to approach it every game and the end of this season that those guys aren’t coming back and if they do, be pleasantly surprised.”

Jalen Brunson

On the explanation about the no-call the refs gave him after the game...

“They said it wasn’t a foul, that’s really, to put it into long-story short, that’s what he said. I don’t think it’s going to impact anything going forward.”

On how the young Thunder beat the Knicks and what New York has to do better...

“They came out ready to play in the fourth. They’ve been playing great all year, so we knew we couldn’t just walk into the fourth with a lead and think it’s gonna be easy. Obviously, we’re in a decent position but we can’t get comfortable. That has to be our mindset going forward.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On losing close games on back-to-back contests...

“It hurts. We’ve (had) two games where we had great shots. That’s kind of the more disappointing thing.”