Knicks Bulletin: “That means more to me than scoring 45.”

The Knicks avenged their loss to Chicago last week by destroying the Bulls giving them no option and moving up to sole possession of the No 3. seed out East.

New York only has three more games left in the schedule and there is still a chance the Knicks get to the No. 2 seed following the back-to-back games Milwaukee and Orlando will play next. Also: Rest vs. Rust?

For now, here are some thoughts and quotes shared by the protagonists of Tuesday’s affair.

Tom Thibodeau

On Brunson’s ability to find ways to score despite defenders forcing him off the ball...

“It’s twofold. You have to see what your opponents are doing, so you have to think about different ways that you can try to offset the things that they’re trying to do. So the more scenarios you can put him into, the more difficult they become. Sometimes, it’s off the dribble. Sometimes, it’s catch-and-shoot, so it’s off the catch. And then sometimes you’re not bringing a screen into it. So I think the more you can move him around and then a lot depends on what they’re doing defensively, like to try to take advantage of that.”

On Alec Burks falling off of the rotation lately...

“Just stay ready, stay ready.”

On the improving Bojan Bogdanovic right before the playoffs...

“We know he’s made shots his whole career. I think the last 10 games he’s over 50 percent. He’s getting a good rhythm. He scores a lot of different ways — catch and shoot, running the floor, transition, the post. I think his teammates are starting to have a good understanding of the things he does well, so I think that’s helped him as well. He’s getting a good rhythm.”

On the Rest vs. Rust dilemma...

“I just want us to be playing our best at the end. Just stay focused every day on what we have to do to improve. Don’t be satisfied with where we are. Stay hungry. Stay focused. I always say, your concentration is everything. Use good judgment, communicate, play well, get out there, do your job, pay attention to everything.”

On not having easy opponents left on the schedule...

“Well, you’re always playing for something. And I said it for every team, because if you’re in the Play-In, you’re playing for that. If you’re trying to get to the Play-In, you’re playing for that. You may be playing for home court. You may be playing to get the highest seed. You’re playing for something.”

On deciding between resting players ahead of the playoffs or not making changes...

“The teams that have tough decisions are the Bostons. They have such a big cushion. They’ve locked up everything. So now, rest versus rust, they’re answering those questions. And so, everyone has different things to deal with. So as long as you have to play for something, you have to keep playing. And then for other people, there may be other circumstances involved. Maybe you’re trying to get guys into rhythm, guys that have been out the whole year. So there’s a lot of different variables, I think, for each team.”

On not wanting his team to solely focus on clinching a playoff seed...

“I’ve said this: I think the intensity of the last 10 games of the season, you have to understand it’s different than the first 70. There’s almost a playoff intensity to this, and everyone is playing for something. And not to get lost and stay focused on the task at hand, which is to win the game. So don’t get thinking about, like, ‘Oh, this clinches a playoff [spot].’ Do the things that are necessary to win the game. Just go step by step, and that’s the thing that this team has done extremely well all year long is just stay focused on shootaround, getting prepared, get into the game, put the work into the game and then if you’re doing all the right things, everything will take care of itself.”

On Brunson ranking fifth in ESPN’s poll for the MVP award...

“I want a recount! He’s earned that. It’s not like some hype. If you look across the board, I think it’s a byproduct of the winning and what he’s done. More importantly, they’re not empty stats. It’s impacting winning in a great way.”

“To be a leading scorer in the league, to do it with the amount of pressure that he’s had on him in terms of double teaming. We’ve had a lot of guys out, got a number of guys with minute restrictions and everything else and this guy has delivered night after night.”

On keeping track of the standings...

“Yeah, it’s your business. I think you need to know exactly where we are, what’s going on, but also to make sure that you’re just focused on today. And so you understand what goes into each and every day, put everything you have into it, and then tomorrow is tomorrow. Then you deal with that then.”

Jalen Brunson

On dropping 45 on the Bulls after playing HS hoops at Adlai Stevenson High School in suburban Lincolnshire, Illinois...

“Outside of the city, where I went to high school, it’s a special place. I have a lot of people from there come to the game and support me. That means more to me than scoring 45.”

On keeping the pedal to the medal during the home stretch of the season...

“It’s the same mentality. Same approach. I just think as we get close to the end of the season, we’ve been talking about not jogging to the finish line, just sprinting to it. So making sure we’re playing as hard as we can, getting better every single day. And we got to make sure our minds are ready to go.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Brunson’s MVP campaign...

“I can tell you what he’s going to do every single time he gets into the paint, what kind of counters he’s going to do. The defense knows as well. But he’s so good at fakes and so good at his footwork, that you have to respect every single move that he has. And that’s how he gets his ability to get to the free throw line, to get floaters, to get reads where I get open threes in the corner, because they’re so worried about him in the paint. It’s incredible.”

“I’m proud of him. But it’s also well-deserved. He puts in the work. You see guys get their name mentioned with other great players in the league, it’s a credit to him, but it’s also what type of person he is. It means a little bit more for everybody around him.”

Isaiah Hartenstein

On Brunson’s ever-improving game, now featuring sublime passing...

“Just watching that on a daily basis, how no matter what defenses throw at him, he’s either making the right scoring play or what people are not talking about, he’s making the right pass, too.”

”I think you see a lot of players who just score, score, score. And when they get in situations where they might have to pass, they’re not making the right reads. He’s been making the right reads and that’s how I’m getting most of my shots.”

”It’s been impressive just seeing him last year to this year. The passing. The scoring always, but this year the passing has been elite.”

Coby White (Chicago Bulls Player)

On Jalen Brunson putting them to the sword...

“Brunson is a motherf–ker.”

Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season



Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him...did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024

Torrey Craig (Chicago Bulls Player)

On **that** play...

“I just wanted to try to create some excitement.”