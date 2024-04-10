Knicks 128, Bulls 117: “Still not used to having someone like Brunson. Surreal.

The Bulls beat themselves on Tuesday, Rim-Craig.

Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season



Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him...did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024

If you remember, there were some serious rumblings a couple of months ago touching on the possibility of Chicago selling the whole house and molly-tanking a season that was nothing but lost (for the nth time, it’s worth noting).

One of the potential players getting dangled by the Bulls back then was Andre Drummond, and with the Knicks not having Mitchell Robinson available or very optimistic (or at least that’s what they liars were telling us), it made sense for us to fall for the trap.

After failing to secure a move back then, it looks like Dre is still hunting rocks to stat-pad his sheet ahead of free agency next summer.

It’s either that or the big man and Torrey Craig haven’t spent a minute together in practice.

HALFCOURT HEAVE FROM DONTE DIVINCENZO IS GOOD! pic.twitter.com/HWS0w0bZhQ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 10, 2024

The funniest thing is that the Shaqtin’ A Fool-worthy play put together by the Bulls teammates had to happen in a game in which Donte DiVincenzo decided it was a good time to put up a halfcourt heave and hit paydirt with a buzzer-beater.

Swish.

Also funny: Coby White making Bulls history with 205 triples in a single season on Tuesday, following DiVo’s shot, and after DiVo himself broke the Knicks franchise record a few days ago.

Also also funny: the Bulls getting closer to clinching the No. 7 seed without Zach LaVine, who had four single-season 3PM records in Bulls history before White broke them all... and who a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls in 2022 only to appear in 25 games this season.

Jalen Brunson tonight



45 points

8 assists

13-24 FG

7-12 3P



3 SEED

pic.twitter.com/PCbRhEex2L — Teg (@IQfor3) April 10, 2024

In other news, Brunson hit 45 points.

Our beloved JA311 said it in the comments section, but it could have easily been me: “I’m still not used to having someone like Brunson. It’s surreal.”

We’ve reached a point where we just take this little son of a Rick for granted, haven't we?

Brunson has scored 45, 43, 35, 35, 20, 30, 61, 26, and 28 in reverse chronological order since the last time he failed to crack the 20-point barrier. That was back on March 23 when the Nets (which makes it even more hilarious) limited him to 17 points... in a game won by the Knicks, of course.

The vibes aren’t immaculate because they can’t be. At the end of Tuesday, the Bucks had beaten the Celtics so that means the best-possible scenario didn’t quite happen for the Knicks yesterday.

That being said, it’s not that these lads can complain.

New York moved up to the No. 3 which the Knicks now have sole possession of with three games to go. The Magic and the Bucks have two matchups against each other coming up next. Barring a sweep by Milwaukee (doubt it), there is ample chance the Knicks snatch a saucy boost and climb up the ladder and into a tie for the No. 2 seed (Milly owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, mind you).

Then, who knows what will/could happen?

Go Knicks!