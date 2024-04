In the last road game of their regular season, the New York Knicks (47-32) trek to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics (62-17). The Beantown Bunch boasts the best record of both conferences, and have won all four of their matchups with New York this season.

Tip-off is 7:30 pm EST on TNT.