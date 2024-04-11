Can Mitchell Robinson regain his confidence before the playoffs?

Injuries have been the defining factor throughout the season for the New York Knicks.

Three New York starters have fought injuries this year. Julius Randle is officially out for the season, and OG Anunoby has returned from elbow inflammation, but it’s something that needs to be monitored as we approach the playoffs.

That leaves us with Mitchell Robinson.

Before going down with an injury, Robinson was posting some of the best rebounding numbers in the entire NBA. His 10.3 rebounds per game were the highest mark of his career, and his 5.3 offensive rebounds per game led the entire league.

Then, on October 25th against the Celtics, he sustained an ankle injury that would eventually require surgery. He would eventually miss 49 consecutive games. In his absence, Isaiah Hartenstein would flourish in a starting position. He maintained a high level of play, good enough to maintain the starting job for when Robinson was healthy enough to suit up, and the city of New York eagerly awaited the return of their Block Ness Monster to form a deadly 1-2 punch at the center position for all 48 minutes of action.

Finally, on March 27th, the good news broke. Mitchell Robinson would be back on the hardwood. That night against the Raptors, he had 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 12 minutes. Encouraging!

What a block... welcome back Mitchell Robinson!



Two nights later, against the Spurs, he played nearly 20 minutes. 7 points! 12 boards! 7 offensive rebounds! Mitch looked back, and he didn’t miss a beat.

The bad news is that the trend didn’t continue.

Over the last five games, Robinson has averaged 1.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and less than a block per game. Across this span, he’s shooting 25% from the field and 31% from the free throw line. He’s looked far from 100% at times, and while he’s still impacting plays defensively, his rebounding skills and ability as a lob threat have lagged behind. He’s still finding his footing after being sidelined for so long, but this is something to monitor.

On Tuesday night at Chicago, Robinson did close to nothing in 20 minutes of play. He didn’t attempt a shot, he grabbed one rebound, and didn’t record a block. Yes, it’s great to see him back on the floor, but to see such an impactful player not leave an impression on the game is discouraging.

New York has three regular season games remaining on their schedule for Mitchell Robinson to find his swagger before the playoffs begin. The fan favorite needs to ramp up his confidence along with his conditioning, and he’s up against the clock. Hopefully Mitch can make the strides that he needs to make an impact on a playoff series like New York fans know he can.