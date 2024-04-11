Scenes from a beatdown in Beantown

Before their game against the New York Knicks (48-32), the Boston Celtics (62-18) listed multiple starters as questionable on the injury report. They all suited up tonight, of course, because everyone wants a piece of the Knicks. (And perhaps the league preferred that the Celtics stars played in the nationally televised game?)

The Knicks played a balanced offense and strong defense in the first half, leading by 21 points at intermission thanks to a 10-2 run in the first quarter and a 20-5 run in the second quarter. They dominated the uninspired Celtics for rebounds, points in the paint, second-chance points, and fast-break points, and outshot them from inside and outside the arc.

Since Boston had “nothing to play for,” New York had little trouble smacking the daylights out of them in the third period and going up by 31 points. In the fourth, Boston’s bench guys played hard enough to cut the lead to nine with a minute left but, in the end, New York handed the Celts their first home loss since February 1 and only their third of the season at TD Garden. Final score: 118-109. Three straight wins for the Knicks!

For Boston, All-Star Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Payton Pritchard contributed 16 annoying points, giving Tom Thibodeau wicked heartburn in the fourth. For the victors, Jalen Brunson recorded his fifth straight 35+ point game, finishing with 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting and a team-high plus/minus of +28. Two starters had double-doubles: Josh Hart, 16 points, 16 rebounds; Isaiah Hartenstein, 11 points, 13 boards. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 14 points (but was a -2 in a game that New York had led by 31), and Donte DiVincenzo tallied up 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting in his 41 minutes.

First Half

Both teams shot well from the field to start the game (although New York would hit only one of their first five three-point attempts). The Knicks demonstrated a balanced attack, with each Knicks’ starter getting on the board with multiple made field goals. They went up by eight points thanks to a 10-2 run late in the first quarter. While Jayson Tatum played a fiddle for uncalled fouls, Boston coughed up the ball five times over the first 12 minutes, and New York beat them on the glass 2:1. The visitors won the quarter, 32-29.

Josh Hart’s sprained wrist pained him, but he played on nonetheless, crashing the boards, driving the lane, and swishing jumpers. He would record a 13/10 double-double in the first half. And has anyone proposed the nickname Floatenstein yet? Can I claim it?

Jalen Brunson had cruised to 18 first-half points and led all scorers. In the second quarter, Bojan Bogdanovic joined the party. He scored 12 points in 13 minutes on 5-of-9 shooting. The Knicks rode a 20-5 run to reach their biggest lead, 19 points. Coincidentally, 19 points were all the Boston could muster in the second quarter. By halftime, our heroes were up 69-48. How did New York do it?

out-husting and outrebounding the Celts, 32-17

winning the points in the paint, 28-20

outscoring on second-chance points, 17-2

outshooting Boston from the field, 49% to 44% . . .

. . . and from deep, 38% to 33%

While Boston shuffled through the motions, New York had beat them on fast-break points 10-6 and scored 12 points off Boston’s seven turnovers. OG Anunoby being a beast didn’t hurt, either, as evident here:

OG jumps the passing lane and throws down the tomahawk at the other end! pic.twitter.com/C7AdOGSs7w — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) April 11, 2024

Second Half

While the TNT announcers nattered about how “Boston has nothing to play for”—because pride isn’t a factor in Beantown, apparently—Tom Thibodeau’s never-quit Knicks pushed their lead to 26 points.

Around midway through the third period, Jalen Brunson took a charge, after which he favored his wrist quite a bit. Fortunately, New York’s trainers worked it “in and out of the socket” during a break, and he was back in business. He would finish the night with 39 points, his fifth straight 35+ point game.

Jalen Brunson CANNOT BE STOPPED! pic.twitter.com/LKDTJFUkXz — Knicks Fan TV (@KnicksFanTv) April 12, 2024

Joe Mazzulla waved his white flag with a minute left in the third quarter, which the Knicks won, 31-23. Coincidentally, 31 points was the Knicks’ biggest lead in the period.

To open the fourth, Thibs kept Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein in to face the Boston Benchers. When Boston outscored New York 13-8 and cut the lead to 24, Thibs nearly blew a gasket. Meanwhile, Joe Maz was coordinating his dinner reservations (I presume). Toward the end of the game, Boston’s aggressive reservists cut the lead to nine with a minute left. Too late, C’s! Drop the curtain!

Up Next

Rest? Who needs it? Back to Madison Square Garden for a Friday night romp with the Brooklyn Nets. Safe travels, Knickerbockers.

