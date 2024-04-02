Some updates on OG Anunoby’s elbow injury

Over the past two months, it’s been very well documented how good the Knicks were with OG Anunoby and how much they’ve missed him since he injured his elbow in late January. Because of that, there’s been a cloud of concern and curiosity surrounding the forward’s injury and potential return.

Unfortunately for the Knicks and their fans, most of the news surrounding his elbow in the eight games he’s missed since reaggravating it, has been a mixed bag.

For much of that time, there’s been mostly silence, something we’ve become accustomed to when it comes to the Knicks and injury updates. Whatever updates that we’ve gotten thus far have been mostly unencouraging. But on Monday, April 1, we finally got some news, and it could be a relatively positive sign.

Injury cited by NYK for OG Anunoby’s current absence has changed from rt elbow injury management to rt elbow tendinopathy. Anunoby had surgery in early Feb to remove bone fragment in rt elbow. He returned on 3/12, aggravated elbow in 2nd game back. He’s missed 8 consecutive games — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 1, 2024

While Anunoby is already being listed as out for Tuesday night’s contest against the Miami Heat, the Knicks have changed his injury from right elbow management to right elbow tendinopathy.

Furthermore, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Knicks were playing it safe and are looking at the big picture of hopefully having him back for the postseason.

This is by no means a confirmation that he’ll be back before the playoffs—that he’ll return this season at all—but if what Wojnarowski is being told is true, then it doesn’t rule out his return either, and could just signify that the Knicks are saving him, which at this point, should reinvigorate some hope into Knicks fans.

Woj: “…OG Anunoby, I’m told that the Knicks…that elbow…they don’t want him in & out of the lineup. They want that injury, the inflammation, irritation, to go away—that when they bring an him back, he can stay back… big picture of having him healthy ready hopefully for the… pic.twitter.com/pq8QK2Lo2l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 1, 2024

This isn’t the most informative update nor is it a guarantee of anything. But it’s more than we’ve had in a while and it’s a potential step in the right direction for a player that is badly needed right now.

And, the news, regardless of how unconvincing it may be, couldn’t have come at a more desperate time, as fans had noticeably started to lose hope after two heartbreaking losses by a team that’s fighting hard but is incredibly shorthanded right now.