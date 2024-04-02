Jalen Brunson named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

The New York Knicks are fresh off a tough weekend of losing back-to-back games in disappointing fashion, but they get some positive news when the NBA announced on Tuesday afternoon that point guard Jalen Brunson had been named the KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the second time. (He previously took the honors in February 2023.)

Brunson, who lead the Knicks to a 9-5 record despite missing fellow All-Star Julius Randle for all 14 of those games and OG Anunoby for all but two of those games, averaged 28.8 PPG, and 5.8 APG in March while shooting an efficient 48.1% from the field. Making this news slightly sweeter is the fact that it comes soon after he was snubbed from NBA.com’s MVP list, and Brian Windhorst alluded to Brunson as a “foul hunter”. Knicks fans don’t need to be reminded just how good and crucial Brunson is to this franchise, but it’s still nice to see the 27-year-old point guard get recognition for an incredible month that was highlighted by his herculean 61-point effort against the Spurs just last Friday.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March. pic.twitter.com/CXz7aAHlKa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

Earning the award over in the Western Conference, is Brunson’s former running mate, Luka Doncic, who averaged 32.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 10.1 APG to lead his team to a hot 11-4 month.

Brunson has won Player of the Week honors thrice already this season and today was named as one of 12 finalists for 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The accolades keep coming! He takes the court again tonight in Miami when the Knicks take on the Heat. Congratulations Jalen.