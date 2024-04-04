Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings, Thursday, April 4, 2024

The New York Knicks (44-31) welcome the Sacramento Kings (44-31) on Thursday night. New York leads the season series 1-0. We’re all still processing the news that Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery, and as of this writing Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby are all listed as ‘game-time decision.’ A win tonight would do a lot to improve the mood.

Tip-off is 7:30 pm EST on MSG. This is your game thread.