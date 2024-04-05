Knicks Bulletin: “We knew it was a possibility all along.”

Just hours after the franchise announced Julius Randle’s season-ending injury, the rest of the Knickerbockers had to play a basketball game against a team boasting the same record as they did.

New York had a tough start but the guys battled their way through it and got the dub for Randle on Thursday evening, beating the Kings 120-109 at MSG.

Here is what Randle revealed before the game and what some of the affair protagonists said before and after the matchup.

Tom Thibodeau

On facing Chicago on Friday just hours after playing Sacramento on Thursday...

“The challenge keeps coming. We’re walking into a back-to-back. We got to be ready. We know how well Chicago is playing. We got to come out with the right mindset.”

On Anunoby’s rehab from his latest setback...

“About what you would expect, some good moments, some moments that obviously could be better.”

On OG Anunoby’s recovery process and expecting him back soon...

“OG’s doing well. He’s getting closer. So we’re optimistic—cautiously optimistic—with that one.”

“The one thing is when he came back the first time, we already got a look at what it will look like. His game is unique because it’s defense, it’s rebounding, it’s moving without the ball, it’s running the floor, being versatile on offense—but he can fit in seamlessly.

“The one thing about it being an elbow injury is he can do the conditioning part. So that’s the one positive, probably, out of all of that.”

On knowing what was coming even though he lied to the media for two months...

“Well, we knew it was a possibility all along. He did all that he could to try to get back, and he never got to the point where he felt comfortable with it.”

On what’s next for the Knicks without Randle available...

“I have great belief in our team. I think you go into the season thinking about all the possibilities and you know, injuries are part of it. And so how do you deal with it? You have to have that mindset and that framework in place already.”

“When someone goes out, the next guy comes in and understands that you could be shorthanded and you could still win. So if we play defense and we rebound the ball well and we take care of the ball, we’ll be in position to win. And that doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, or where we’re playing.”

On how he plans to make up for Randle’s absence in the playoffs...

“The next guy get in here, get the job done. I’ve said this to you guys from the start: We’re not replacing Julius individually. We’re doing it collectively. And that’s one thing that this team has responded extremely well to.”

Josh Hart

On what inspired the Knicks' comeback on Thursday...

“I didn’t even know [Fox celebrated a play early]. What fired us up was being down (21). This was a must-win for us so we had to go out there and play our game and handle business.”

On playing with an injured wrist and how to deal with it on offense...

“You saw how I was in Miami. I just physically couldn’t [shoot].”

“Right now, I gotta just attack the rim.”

On Randle missing the remainder of the year...

“Just as competitors, as hoopers, you never want your season to end on an injury. It’s tough. It’s frustrating for him.”

“Obviously, he wasn’t able to end the year off last year fully healthy. And he was playing great, in a great rhythm. So it definitely was just unfortunate. But now for him, it’s just about hitting his rehab strong, getting better this offseason and coming back next year better than he was this year.”

On not expecting Randle back before the news about his season-ending surgery...

“You’re still handling business how you’re handling business (with Randle out). But you just have it in the back of your mind that you might get this guy back.“

“I think we were really progressing that we were not gonna have him. And that is the mindset that you have to have.”

On not having Randle back for the playoffs after waiting for him to return for weeks on end...

“I just feel for us because he just kept us in the wind for two months. Terrible teammate, terrible human being.”

Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat Head Coach)

On Jalen Brunson after facing him and the Knicks on Tuesday...

“He’s having an MVP-type season.”

“It is difficult because you corral him and then now they have the three-point shooters. Probably everybody’s saying, ‘How did he get open? That’s how he got open.’ Great players force you to bring a second defender and sometimes a third defender and then you have to scramble and make things up from there. But he’s that good right now. His footwork and his cleverness, his aggressiveness playing against your aggressiveness, the entire package just makes it extremely challenging. You just have to be absolutely rock solid and disciplined and sometimes he’s going to make shots even when you do that.”

Donte DiVincenzo

On Josh Hart’s impressive outing against the Kings...

“He has a determination to win. I think no matter what, he knows the situation that we’re in. He knows how tight the standings are, everybody is kind of aware.”

“Just to see him being aggressive and picking his spots. I think we needed it tonight. And him getting downhill is so important for us because it opens up a lot of 3s for us as well on the weak side.”

Julius Randle

On what happened behind the scenes during his rehab process and what led to opting for season-ending surgery...

“I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season. That was my intention, to be playing right now. That’s why I didn’t opt for surgery when it happened. But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session and re-injured my shoulder. My s–t wasn’t stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It’s been an uphill battle ever since.”

“I didn’t want to go through ‘what if I could play.’ I wanted to know for sure if I could or not. I don’t have any regrets about going through with this process. I had to give myself a chance to get back on the court for my team. I thought I could. That contact session derailed it.”

“Choosing to get surgery was my only option at this point. It’s frustrating, but I’m at peace knowing I tried everything.”

“One (doctor) said I 100% needed to get surgery. Another one said I was at risk, but if I dislocated it again, I could damage it permanently. I believe in this team and wanted to give it a try. It didn’t work out, unfortunately. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but [surgery] was my only option at this point. [My shoulder] wasn’t getting right.”