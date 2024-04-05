OG Anunoby upgraded to probable, will play if warmups go well

Just a day after it was announced that Julius Randle would need season-ending shoulder surgery, we get some reprieve. Earlier today, it was announced that OG Anunoby, who had missed his last nine games with what the team has been calling elbow tendinopathy, would be listed as probable for tonight’s matchup against the 36-40 Chicago Bulls.

OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for Knicks game vs. Bulls tonight, per the NBA injury report. Anunoby has missed past nine games due to elbow ailment. Tom Thibodeau said yesterday NYK was cautiously optimistic about Anunoby. This is a big step toward Anunoby's return. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 5, 2024

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Anunoby will go through his usual warmup routine and if he feels good, he’ll play. New York is 15-2 when the forward plays and if he does play, it will also mark the first time that the Knicks will have both Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. One thing to keep an eye on, besides how his elbow responds, is Deuce McBride’s minutes.

McBride averaged just 19 minutes per game in the three games after Anunoby returned. Will Tom Thibodeau keep Anunoby’s minutes in check and continue to rely on McBride, who has been amazing as of late? Or will he scale back McBride’s minutes in an attempt to ramp up Anunoby before the playoffs?