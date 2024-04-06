Knicks Bulletin: “Wake up.”

There wasn’t a better day to take advantage of the NBA-wide situation than Friday, but the Knicks flopped.

The Magic lost their matchup against the Hornets, the Bucks dropped one to the Raptors, and only the Heat and the Pacers won their games. Of course, New York decided the best thing to do was to lose to the lowly Bulls.

Not a lot of quotes emerging in the past from hours and coming off this game to forget. Alas.

Tom Thibodeau

On not facing easy opponents through the final week of the regular season...

“In general, when you get down to the last 10 games of the season, everybody is playing for something. There’s heightened intensity.”

On what makes OG Anunoby special...

“Length, wing defender, versatility offensively, the ability to shoot the ball and move without the ball. He can guard multiple positions. He can play multiple positions offensively. He does a little bit of everything. He does it well.”

On what OG Anunoby and Josh Hart add to the Knicks lineup...

“Yeah, [OG’s] versatility—and Josh [Hart] for that matter as well. Josh doesn’t have the size but he can play big. His rebounding is so good. And then OG’s length, you can play him on everybody, from point guards to centers.”

“I like that because whoever the primary scorer is—Donte [DiVincenzo] is a different type of defender—then Josh can go to him and he plays him differently.”

“The unpredictability of that is really good. It’s a positive for our team. “

Jalen Brunson

On what went wrong on Friday’s loss...

“They played with more energy and more pace than we did. That’s two games in a row where we were down big early. We just can’t allow that to happen.”

On what the Knicks can do to prevent teams from getting early leads against them...

“Wake up”

Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls Head Coach)

On facing the Knicks three times in a span of ten days and two times in five nights...

“I think the one thing probably for both teams is going to be the familiarity piece. You’re coming back and playing against each other again, there’s at least from a preparation standpoint, there is familiarity, which I think for both teams is helpful in getting ready to play.”