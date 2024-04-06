Knicks’ upcoming week: April 7-13

The New York Knicks (45-32) are barreling down the final stretch of the regular season. This week’s schedule includes three more road games and one at home—and, of course, a back-to-back for Adam Silver’s perverse pleasure. Here’s the lineup.

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 PM EST, Sunday, April 7, 2024

The Knicks have played the Milwaukee Bucks (47-30) four times this season, losing the first three before taking the Christmas game, 129-122. New York made only eight three-pointers in that contest, but both teams shot 31% from deep, so it balanced out. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard scored 32 apiece for the visitors; Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined for 62 points on the winning end.

Milwaukee may be vulnerable. They have lost six of their last ten, with Dame and Giannis both missing time. There’s a chance that the Bucks could finish with fewer than 50 wins and fall from the second seed by the regular season’s close. Have you cast your Coach of the Year vote for Doc Rivers yet?

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, 8 PM EST, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

New York split their first two games against the Chicago Bulls (37-40) this season, including a fatigued loss on Friday night, 108-100. This will be their third face-off of the season, with one more to go–the last game of the regular season. Maybe this time around Josh Hart won’t get ejected and will help his team crash the boards.

This tilt will likely have implications for the Knicks’ playoff spot and where the Bulls land in the play-in. Expect both teams to be motivated to fight for the win.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST, Thursday, April 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics (61-16) have defeated the Knicks in all four of their matchups this season. That’s right, folks, due to the In-Season Tournament, New York has the luxury of playing Boston five times. When they last met, on February 24 at Madison Square Garden, Boston won 116-102. Jaylen Brown grabbed eight boards and scored 30 points on 54% shooting. Sure, New York held the best of the East to just 19 fourth-quarter points; unfortunately, they managed to post only 18 of their own in the frame.

The Knicks will be playing the last of a four-game road trip, so fatigue could be a factor. Will Boston do us a favor and rest players as they get ready to storm the playoffs? Yeah, not likely.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM EST, Friday, April 12, 2024

New York has won three times already against their crosstown rivals, including a decisive 105-93 victory on March 23. In that contest, New York attempted 97 field goals to Brooklyn’s 76, and the Nets scored a measly 16 fourth-quarter points. Brooklyn will be playing for pride and can still be dangerous: they beat the Pacers 115-111 on Wednesday. Watch out for Cam Thomas trying to go for 50.

The Knicks could win the week out, while 3-1 is also very possible . . . and so is 2-2. Stay positive, Knickerbockers! Finish out the regular season strong and you’ll get a short breather before the playoffs begin on April 20.

And for the fans, if you've put off signing up for NBA League Pass, now's the time: you can subscribe to NBA League Pass and their special $14.99 price for the remainder of the season. What a bargain! Go Knicks!