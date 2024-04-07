Game Preview: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, April 7, 2024

In the second game of a four-game road swing, the Knicks (45-32) will travel to Wisconsin to face the Milwaukee Bucks (47-30) on Sunday night. The two teams have squared off four times this season already. New York lost their first three tries before taking the Christmas game, 129-122. Your count is correct: due to the NBA Cup Tourney, the Knicks get to play the Bucks five times this season.

Both teams shot terribly from deep in their last engagement. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard scored 32 each; Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined to score 62 points for the winners.

The Greek Freak missed his team’s 117-111 loss to the Raptors on Friday due to a hamstring issue. He remains a game-time decision today; Jae Crowder started in his stead versus Toronto.

Lillard missed three dates recently due to a bothersome ankle but played almost 38 minutes against Toronto. With 69 played so far, the 33-year-old Lillard has played his most games since the 2018-19 season. Not the top dog that he was for years in Portland, Dame is averaging 24.6 points while hitting 36% from deep on the current campaign but is dishing a respectable seven dimes per game.

Although he racked up 2 points and eight assists, this was my favorite Dame clip from the last game against the Bucks. Not in Isaiah’s house!

With Dame and Giannis, Khris Middleton completes the “Big Three” in Milwaukee. He’s the third-highest scorer on the team (15.2 PPG) and his 56% eFG is the second-best of his career. However, he missed much of last season due to recovery from knee surgery and has yet to return to pre-injury, All-Star form.

Watch out for shooting guard Malik Beasley on the outside. The Beas is shooting the best of his career this season, hitting 42% from deep and registering a 60% eFG. He is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

By certain metrics, it seems that 36-year-old Brook Lopez has lost a step. His 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game are both on the lower end of his career averages. On the other hand, he is logging 31 minutes per night and has shot with his greatest efficiency over these past two seasons, with 58% eFG this season and 61% last. Through most of their meetings, he has gotten the better of Isaiah Hartenstein, although Isaiah played him tough on Christmas Day. Hartenstein has been less of a force since Mitchell Robinson’s recent return to the Knicks’ lineup. New York’s big man will need to have a bigger presence tonight and avoid early foul trouble.

Prediction

ESPN.com thinks that the Knicks have a 53% chance of winning the game. Interesting. Both teams have come up a short over their last ten games, with the Bucks losing six and the Knicks dropping five. The window is closing on this particular group of Bucks, and this season seems like their last chance to reclaim championship glory before the roster is revised.

Milwaukee remains dangerous, however, and can drop a bunch o’ buckets in a hurry. If the Knicks play aggressive yet clean defense, Donte DiVincenzo rains some threes on his former team, Jalen Brunson does Jalen things, and Josh Hart can avoid roundhouse kicking anyone in the head, New York stands a chance of stealing a win in Brew Town. Knicks +3.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks (45-32) at Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)

When: 7 pm EST, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: MSG

Follow: @ptknicksblog