Game Thread: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, April 7, 2024

In the second game of a four-game road swing, the Knicks (45-32) will travel to Sudsville to face the Milwaukee Bucks (47-30) on Sunday night. As of Sunday morning, Giannis A. is a game-time decision (hammy) for the Bucks, and OG Anunoby has been cleared to play for the Knicks.

Milwaukee leads the season series 3-1 but have sputtered of late. The Knicks are tied with the Orlando Magic and need a win to inch back into fourth placer. No pressure. Tip-off is 7 pm EST on MSG.