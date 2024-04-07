Scenes from blowing out the Bucks in the second half

Tonight, the New York Knicks (46-32) played their second of a four-game road trip, this time facing off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (47-31). In the first half, the Knicks shot a bunch o’ blanks, hitting only 30% from the field, but managed to hang in the game thanks to Jalen Brunson’s 23 points and a rebounding advantage. The Bucks, led by Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, built a lead with better shooting and more assists, ending the half ahead 61-50. Playing great team basketball and tough defense, New York turned their fortunes around to win the third quarter 39-24. In the second half, they committed zero turnovers and hammered Milwaukee 72-48 on their way to a 122-109 win.

For the Bucks, Giannis and Dame combined for 51 points and Bobby Portis dropped 24 bench points. For the victors, Jalen Brunson was a runaway locomotive, finishing the night with 43 points and eight assists on 16-of-32 from the floor. Donte DiVincenzo swished four fourth-quarter points and eight overall, finishing with 26 points. Isaiah Hartenstein hit another gear after halftime and finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. OG Anunoby and Deuce McBride combined for seven steals. The win moved the Knicks into a tie with the Orland Magic for third place in the Eastern Conference.

First Half

Damian Lillard started the affair with a swished triple, and the Knicks fiddled around for two and a half minutes before scoring. Both teams misfired, with both making two of their first seven shots. New York fell behind by nine, but Jalen Brunson rallied them to a late-quarter tie. The Jalen Tornado scored 17 of the Knicks’ 25 first-quarter points. New York desperately needed him yet again, because as a team they had shot 30% from the field. Their rebounding advantage allowed them to take 30 field goal attempts to Milwaukee’s 21, which kept the score from getting too lopsided. A Bobby Portis bucket at the buzzer put the home team up 31-25 by quarter’s close.

The refs must have decided not to swallow their whistles tonight. They called 11 personal fouls in the first frame alone, including seven on the Knicks.

If it's a day that ends in y it's Jalen Brunson putting the Knicks on his back pic.twitter.com/bDMcdUsXKk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 7, 2024

In the second period, the Bucks went up by nine again before the Knicks settled down. Bojan Bogdanovic dropped eight points in four minutes and would finish with 15 points in one of his best games yet in a Knicks uni.

The Bucks would go up by 10 points, yet Brunson refused to quit. He finished the half with 23 points (9-of-18 FG) to top all scorers. In the frontcourt, Isaiah Hartenstein had grabbed seven boards. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 and Damian Lillard added 14, aided by his 10 shots from the charity stripe.

Although the Knicks were down by three with two minutes until halftime, an 8-0 Bucks run made the score 61-50 at intermission. New York had outrebounded Milwaukee 30-26, but had been outshot 53% to 37%. The home team had 17 assists to the Knicks’ eight. It’s great that Jalen can carry the team, but he would need help from somebody if our heroes hoped to add one to the win column.

23 first half points for Jalen Brunson ♨️pic.twitter.com/1AuOeBcTCb — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 8, 2024

Second Half

Bam! The Knicks rocketed out of the locker room for a stunning third quarter. They moved the ball crisply, dishing 10 dimes in the third quarter, and tightened up their defense. Lo and behold, they had success. A 20-5 run powered by Brunson, Hartenstein, DiVincenzo, and Hart gave them their first lead since early in the first quarter. They would win the frame, 39-24, and took a four-point lead into the final period.

37 points for Jalen after three quarters. And in other good news: Mitch’s timing is coming back! He would finish with six boards and three blocks in 19 minutes.

NOT IN MITCH'S HOUSE pic.twitter.com/i3YfKGlXZG — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) April 8, 2024

While Brunson took a breather to start the fourth, Miles McBride scored five and a steal to put New York up by seven; then Bogey added five, and New York went up by ten! While Jalen was on the bench!

Bobby Portis (OAKAAK) rallied Milwaukee, dropping four buckets for 10 fourth-quarter points and cutting the differential to six. (He finished with 24.) These Knicks are warriors, though, and harassing defense quickly sent them up by double-digits again. Hartenstein was a beast on both ends, as this hustle play illustrates:

Hartenstein steal & dive, Bogdanovic easy layup pic.twitter.com/hmbeqs1gKj — Knicks Highlights (@KnicksClipss) April 8, 2024

New York had six turnovers in the first half and none in the second half. Anunoby managed only four points, but he berated the Bucks to disrupt their offense and commit four steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo blistered the ball with four treys in the final frame, and the Bucks quit early. Malik Beasley swished a three-pointer with just over a minute left, cutting the lead to 10, but nevertheless Doc Rivers subbed in his bench squad to surrender. Would Thibs concede a game down 10 with a minute left? Never!

Up Next

Back to Chicago on Tuesday for another battle with the Bulls. Safe travels, Knickerbockers.

Box Score

