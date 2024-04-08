Four takeaways from the Knicks’ big win against the Bucks

When the New York Knicks (46-32) beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, Jalen Brunson was the catalyst for victory yet again. The only Knick in double-digits by intermission, his 23 points carried the team through the first half and kept them close enough that they could mount a united rally in the third quarter and dominate the second half. Here’s what stuck in my head the next day.

Donte’s Post-Intermission Perfection

In the second half, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 of his 26 total points and shot six triples without a miss. When he has the hot hand, he adds an invaluable dimension to the Knicks offense, helping to carry the load and providing excellent floor spacing. Here are those six second-half threes in order. My personal favorite is number four, shot over Bobby Portis.

Good Bogey Bench Minutes

Everybody was positive last night! Coach Tom Thibodeau played nine players last night, each of whom finished with a positive plus/minus score. In reserve, Bojan Bogdanovic played 17 minutes yesterday and dropped 15 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field. Although not his most points as a Knick (he scored 22 on Feb. 22 at Philadelphia), this was easily one of his most impactful performances yet in orange and blue. Here are his highlights.

OG is a Weapon

OG Anunoby was limited offensively, scoring just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and missing five long balls. Despite his rusty shot, his defense proved to be just as potent as ever. He harassed the Bucks and finished with four steals, two blocks, and two offensive rebounds. Anunoby also played 38 minutes, which busts the idea that he’s on a minutes restriction. The elbow looks plenty healthy in these highlights.

Isaiah Hartenstein, also a Weapon

Who would have guessed that Hartenstein would develop into such a complete package? Between his strength on the glass to his touch on the floater, he is a problem for which few opponents have an answer. With iHart and OG lurking in the frontcourt and Deuce McBride gnawing on ankles with a full-court press, New York’s defense looks ready to claim heads in the playoffs. Here are some of Isaiah’s finer moments last night, on his way to an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

… And oh, I can’t help myself. Here’s Deuce just doing the usual Deuce stuff off the bench. Three steals and eight points on 3-of-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Go Knicks!