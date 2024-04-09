Game Thread: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, April 9, 2024

In the third game of a four-game road stretch, the Knicks (46-32) will head back to Chicago to face the Bulls (37-41) again. Thanks to a 17-point first quarter, the Knicks suffered a 108-100 loss to the Bulls on Friday. Tonight, they take their vengeance!

The regular season series with Chicago is split 1-1, with one tonight and then a final face-off in the last game of the campaign. Tip-off is 8 pm EST on MSG.