Game Preview: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, April 9, 2024

More than maybe any other New York Knicks season ever, this season has been a crazy rollercoaster filled with the highs of incredible team play and amazing individual performances followed by the lows of injury news and disappointing losses. And if you need a summary of said season, look no further than the last week. Seven days ago, we saw this team succumb to the Heat to extend their losing streak to three, then bounce back with a triumphant victory against the Kings just hours after Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery was announced. They then followed that up with an inexplicable loss against the Bulls, then responded with one of the biggest victories of the season against a Bucks team they continue to chase in the standings.

Tonight, they’ll look to get some revenge and start their first winning streak in over a week against the aforementioned 37-41 Bulls, who are in the midst of a 4-6 stretch that has seen them drop games to non-playoff teams like the Rockets, Wizards, and Nets, but also secure victories against teams like the Knicks and Timberwolves, making them a wild card capable of beating, or losing to, any team on any given night.

What makes the Bulls interesting though, is the fact that they’ve been mediocre in almost everything as of late. Most teams, even those that vary in results, and hang around as a play-in team, have identities, and strengths. But with Chicago, they can be a bit tricky to predict and understand. Over their last 15 games, they are 15th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating, 23rd in assist percentage, 13th in rebound percentage, 20th in effective field goal percentage, and 19th in pace. In short, they are mediocrity personified. This has, in essence, allowed them to compete and keep games close, and even win a few games against better opponents, but also has led to them dropping games they likely shouldn’t.

Add that to the fact that the Knicks have also been somewhat inconsistent and unpredictable recently, and who knows what you’ll get.

Prediction

ESPN.com has given them a 69.8% chance to win tonight’s matchup, and that sounds about right. Even though Chicago beat New York just four days ago, the Bulls have since dropped a game to an Orlando Magic who’s record is identical to the Knicks’, while New York is coming off of an impressive 13-point win on the road against a struggling yet still very good Milwaukee Bucks team.

If New York can rebound better against Andre Drummond, keep Ayo Dosunmu (questionable with a right quad contusion) in check, and make sure Josh Hart doesn’t get ejected, then they should have the upper hand. Knicks win 110-100 with Jalen Brunson, who scored 35 points against them last week, continuing his hot play, and Donte DiVincenzo, who struggled last week, having a big game as well.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks (46-32) at Chicago Bulls (37-41)

When: 8 pm EST, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

Watch: MSG

